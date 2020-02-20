Solar & Large-Cap Growth: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks soared despite the coronavirus scare. Among the top ETFs, investors saw SPY gain 0.5%, DIA nudge up 0.4% and QQQ move 1% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

TAN: Volume 4.59 Times Average

This solar ETF was in the spotlight as around 1.14 million shares moved hands compared with an average 250,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as the fund gained 8.1% in the last session. Upbeat earnings have bolstered the space. TAN has gained 27.6% in a month’s time.

SPYG:Volume 4.33 Times Average

This S&P 500 growth ETF was under the microscope as about 5.2 million shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 1.19 million shares and came as SPYG added about 0.7% in the trading session. The big move was largely the result of a rally in U.S. equities. SPYG added 7.4% over the past month.

