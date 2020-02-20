Solar & Large-Cap Growth: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume
In the last trading session, U.S. stocks soared despite the coronavirus scare. Among the top ETFs, investors saw SPY gain 0.5%, DIA nudge up 0.4% and QQQ move 1% higher on the day.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
TAN: Volume 4.59 Times Average
This solar ETF was in the spotlight as around 1.14 million shares moved hands compared with an average 250,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as the fund gained 8.1% in the last session. Upbeat earnings have bolstered the space. TAN has gained 27.6% in a month’s time.
SPYG:Volume 4.33 Times Average
This S&P 500 growth ETF was under the microscope as about 5.2 million shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 1.19 million shares and came as SPYG added about 0.7% in the trading session. The big move was largely the result of a rally in U.S. equities. SPYG added 7.4% over the past month.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>
Click to get this free report
SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports
Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports
Invesco Solar ETF (TAN): ETF Research Reports
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG): ETF Research Reports
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.