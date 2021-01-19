Shoals Technologies Group, a leading US provider of electrical balance-of-system products for solar projects, announced terms for its IPO on Tuesday.



The Portland, TN-based company plans to raise $1.0 billion by offering 50 million shares (79% insider) at a price range of $19 to $21. New investors BlackRock and ClearBridge Investments intend to purchase $150 million and $125 million worth of shares in the offering, respectively. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Shoals Technologies Group would command a market value of $3.4 billion.



The company's electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions encompass all of the components that are necessary to carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and ultimately to the power grid, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes. Shoals primarily sells complete EBOS systems that include several of its products.



Shoals Technologies Group was founded in 1996 and booked $175 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SHLS. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Guggenheim Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of January 25, 2021.



The article Solar equipment supplier Shoals Technologies Group sets terms for $1.0 billion IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.