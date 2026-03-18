This Solar Energy Stock is Rising As Oil Tops $100 Per Barrel

Key Points

NextEra Energy operates one of the largest utilities in the United States.

The company is also one of the world's largest producers of solar and wind power.

10 stocks we like better than NextEra Energy ›

Geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has created significant uncertainty in energy markets. Oil prices are hovering near $100 per barrel as investor sentiment swings with news from the conflict region. If you are looking for a safe haven, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) might be a good place to hide. Here's why.

NextEra's foundation is reliable in good times and bad

NextEra Energy's business has two sides. One is its regulated utility operation, which owns Florida Power & Light. It ranks among the largest electric utilities in the United States. Regulated utilities are granted monopolies in the regions they serve but must get their rates and capital investment plans approved by the government. This generally means that they operate outside of the normal Wall Street cycle.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Slow and steady growth is the normal outcome of this arrangement as regulators try to balance reliability, cost, and investor returns. This is a solid core for investors seeking a safe-haven investment in turbulent times. Notably, NextEra Energy's dividend yield is 2.6%, which is well above the 1.1% offered by the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the 2.4% of the average utility. That may be too low for some dividend investors, but it is clearly attractive on a relative basis.

NextEra's growth engine is clean energy

In addition to its regulated utility, NextEra Energy has built one of the world's largest solar and wind power producers. This is the business that has been the company's growth driver, helping push the dividend higher regularly at an attractive rate. Looking forward, management expects the dividend to grow at a 6% clip through 2028, backed by earnings growth that is targeted to be roughly 8% a year through 2035.

The key is that NextEra Energy is building clean energy assets, such as solar power, and signing long-term supply agreements with customers. This creates a very stable income stream that should hold up regardless of economic or market swings, just like the core utility business. NextEra Energy is a bit boring, but boring can be a good thing during difficult times.

NextEra Energy could be a foundational investment

If you are concerned about the impact rising oil prices will have on your portfolio, it may be time to consider investments known as safe-haven assets. Utilities are a good starting point, with solar and wind giant NextEra Energy offering a safe haven and growth opportunities in one high-yield package.

Should you buy stock in NextEra Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in NextEra Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NextEra Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $508,877!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,115,328!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.