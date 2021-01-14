World Markets

Solar company Starsight secures $10 million in financing

Contributor
Libby George Reuters
Published

Solar power supplier Starsight has expanded a senior debt facility by $10 million to broaden its offerings and generation capacity in Nigeria and Ghana, the company said on Thursday.

LAGOS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Solar power supplier Starsight has expanded a senior debt facility by $10 million to broaden its offerings and generation capacity in Nigeria and Ghana, the company said on Thursday.

The expanded facility, completed with development financiers Finnfund and Norfund, doubles the existing debt facility the company has with them and is the second time a solar company in the region has secured millions in funding this week.

On Tuesday, Daystar Power announced $38 million in funding, mostly from development finance institutions, to expand West Africa operations.

Grids across Africa do not generate enough power, and solar companies are seeking to fill a gap now largely met by privately owned diesel- or gasoline-powered generators. In Nigeria, such generators not connected to the grid provide at least four times as much electricity as the grid itself.

Starsight, which provides energy-as-a-service to commercial customers in Nigeria and Ghana, closed the original debt facility in June 2019 and has since doubled its generation capacity to 36 megawatts. It also has 28 megawatts of storage at over 500 sites.

The company installs solar generation for clients, maintains it and monitors power usage. Clients range from gas stations and banks to schools and commercial agricultural companies.

Other Starsight backers include Helios Investment Partners and Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers.

(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +234 809 065 5059 ; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Impact of China and Brexit on the Fashion Industry

    WWD Executive Editor Arthur Zaczkiewicz joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss deal making in fashion for 2021, privacy, sustainability and the impact of China and Brexit on the industry.

    Jan 5, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular