Solar Capital (SLRC) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Solar Capital said on April 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 20, 2023 will receive the payment on May 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.08%, the lowest has been 7.51%, and the highest has been 19.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.67 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solar Capital. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLRC is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.41% to 23,293K shares. The put/call ratio of SLRC is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.49% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solar Capital is $16.29. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 9.49% from its latest reported closing price of $14.88.

The projected annual revenue for Solar Capital is $226MM, an increase of 27.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MKT Advisors holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 226K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Nomura Asset Management holds 0K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,281K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,292K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 103,063.78% over the last quarter.

SLR Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

