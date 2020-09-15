Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 16, 2020

Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SLRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that SLRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.99, the dividend yield is 9.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLRC was $16.99, representing a -20.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.24 and a 128.97% increase over the 52 week low of $7.42.

SLRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.24. Zacks Investment Research reports SLRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -17.25%, compared to an industry average of -17%.

