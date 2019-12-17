Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SLRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that SLRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.99, the dividend yield is 7.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLRC was $20.99, representing a -3.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.83 and a 13.77% increase over the 52 week low of $18.45.

SLRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.58. Zacks Investment Research reports SLRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.58%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

