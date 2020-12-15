Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that SLRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.58, the dividend yield is 9.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLRC was $17.58, representing a -17.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.24 and a 136.92% increase over the 52 week low of $7.42.

SLRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.12. Zacks Investment Research reports SLRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.13%, compared to an industry average of -14.8%.

