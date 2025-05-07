SOLAR CAPITAL Earnings Results: $SLRC Reports Quarterly Earnings

SOLAR CAPITAL ($SLRC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, missing estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $53,180,000, missing estimates of $54,534,045 by $-1,354,045.
SOLAR CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of SOLAR CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC added 262,800 shares (+405.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,430,808
- EMPIRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 241,037 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,895,157
- GRANITESHARES ADVISORS LLC removed 152,943 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,471,558
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 117,680 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,984,084
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 81,635 shares (-75.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,319,221
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC removed 77,065 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,245,370
- TREXQUANT INVESTMENT LP added 75,879 shares (+75.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,226,204
