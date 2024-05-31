Solar Alliance Shines with Profitable Q1 Growth

Solar Alliance Energy (TSE:SOLR) has released an update.

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. has reported a strong start to 2024 with a 70% revenue increase in the first quarter, achieving profitability and a net income turnaround from the previous year. The company’s growth is attributed to a shift towards larger, higher-margin commercial and utility solar projects, as well as rising demand in rural communities, bolstered by REAP grants and loans. Solar Alliance is targeting a profitable year, focusing on the Southeast U.S. commercial solar sector.

