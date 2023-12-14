Solana's Saga Smartphone Sales Soar Tenfold, Nearing Sell-Out, Amid Ongoing BONK Mania

The Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain-powered smartphone, Saga, has seen a surge in sales, thanks to an airdrop of over 30 million BONK (CRYPTO: BONK) tokens specifically for Saga phone owners. The increase in demand is a sharp shift from previous lackluster interest in the device.

What Happened: Initially, the Saga smartphone was launched with a price tag of $1,000, alongside an airdrop incentive of $10 worth of BONK tokens per device. At the time of the announcement in April, BONK was valued at approximately $0.0000004 each. Since then, the token’s price has soared to $0.000028, marking an increase of 6900%.

As the airdrop value soared, the cost of the phone itself underwent a reduction. By August, Solana Mobile, a division of Solana Labs, had slashed the smartphone’s price to $599, down from its initial $1,000 price point. The company communicated this significant reduction as a strategy to broaden the adoption of web3 on mobile and to enhance the experience within the Solana mobile community.

Despite the price drop, the phone currently retails at $700. This indicates an upturn in demand potentially influenced by the increased value of the BONK airdrop. Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, amidst the surging sales stated on an unspecified platform, “Saga sales have >10x’d in the past 48 hours, and are now on track to sell out before the new year.”

lol. just so everyone is aware, @solanamobile saga sales have >10x'd in the past 48 hours, and are now on track to sell out before the new year.https://t.co/SzKht4DTYL

— raj 🖤 (@rajgokal) December 14, 2023

Solana Mobile in an update on Thursday said, “We're here to share the Saga experience with everyone. In light of the overwhelming response, we’re limiting Saga purchases to one per household. This ensures that more of our community can enjoy the Saga.”

We're here to share the Saga experience with everyone. In light of the overwhelming response, we're limiting Saga purchases to one per household. This ensures that more of our community can enjoy the Saga 📱See you all in the discord!

— Solana Mobile 🌱 (@solanamobile) December 15, 2023

See More: Dogecoin HODLERs Are Beating Shiba Inu With 57% Landing In Profits, IntoTheBlock Data Reveals

Why It Matters: In the broader cryptocurrency market, SOL, the native cryptocurrency of the Solana network, and BONK, the trending dog-themed token, have both seen gains. BONK has surged over 1100% within the last 30 days. The increase is indicative of the existing appetite for popular meme coins amid a volatile market.

SOL token has not been left behind, with a 31% surge in a month's time.

Photo by rafapress on Shutterstock

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.