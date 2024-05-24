Solana: Spot Ether ETF Approval Paves Way for SOL ETFs

The approval of spot Ether (ETH-USD) ETFs in the U.S. has given the crypto market a major boost and could be a big step forward in crypto regulation. Analysts from brokerage firm Bernstein think Solana (SOL-USD) ETFs might be next.

Regulatory Shake-Up

Bernstein analysts Gautam Chhugani and Mahika Sapra see the potential approval as a sign of a softer regulatory stance, possibly influenced by the upcoming November elections. They suggest that if Donald Trump is elected, “crypto could see significant legislative and agency support” with a new SEC leadership.

Approving a spot Ether ETF would be groundbreaking, marking the first time a non-Bitcoin blockchain asset is classified as a commodity. This could pave the way for similar treatment of Ethereum’s rivals, particularly Solana.

Market Buzz

CNBC “Fast Money” trader Brian Kelly predicts that a spot Solana ETF could follow, saying Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum, and Solana “are probably the big three for this cycle.” He added that Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) now have “some clarity on what a security is and what a security isn’t,” suggesting these two firms are the largest beneficiaries from regulatory clarity.

Bernstein predicts a price surge for Ether similar to the 75% increase seen after the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs. Earlier this week, ETH’s price surged over 20% as optimism about these funds grew.

The report highlights Ether’s attractive supply dynamics—with nearly 40% locked in staking and DeFi protocols, and a significant portion inactive for over a year. On-chain data shows the number of small ETH investors hit a new all-time high, while larger investors are lagging behind.

Is Solana a Buy?

According to TipRanks’ Summary of Technical Indicators, Solana is a Buy.

Don’t let crypto give you a run for your money. Track coin prices here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.