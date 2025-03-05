Is Solana Still Worth Buying After Falling 21% in 90 Days?

The price of Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is down by 21% over the last three months, deeply shaking the conviction of newer investors who were expecting it to fly upward rather than bleed.

After accounting for how volatile cryptocurrencies tend to be, is this somewhat sustained decline a sign that it's lights out, or does this coin still have legs? Let's dive in and analyze the situation.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

There were good reasons for this dip

Solana, like all cryptocurrencies, has a bit of a reputation for being the in the wild west as far as the presence of scams and disreputable actors. Unfortunately, that reputation got confirmed recently when in mid-February a meme coin launched on Solana by crypto influencers in the U.S., with the apparent endorsement of the president of Argentina, resulted in investors losing roughly $4.6 billion within hours after its price crashed by more than 70%. It takes time for a chain to recover from a big scandal like that.

It's also important to note that this big meme coin heist was happening precisely during a period of the larger meme coin market on Solana seemingly collapsing into irrelevance, which contributed significantly to the bearish atmosphere. So one of the key segments supporting the chain's value took a serious beating, and there weren't any obvious catalysts coming up that would change the situation.

In fact, things were slated to get worse. Many investors fretted about the unlocking of approximately 11.2 billion tokens -- worth around $1.8 billion -- scheduled for March 1. Those tokens were associated with the bankruptcy proceedings of the FTX exchange in 2022. The narrative was that once that supply was freed up and returned to investors who had previously thought that all their funds were lost in the bankruptcy, that the price of Solana would crash, as they'd immediately sell. At least so far, that hasn't happened, but it depressed sentiment significantly during the period that the possibility was looming.

There's reason to believe that the future is bright

Wise investors will note that none of the problems outlined above have much of anything to do with the investment thesis for buying Solana and holding it for the long term. Per that thesis, its technical advantages and quickly reacting leadership will continue to confer it with an edge over older chains in attracting developer talent as well as investors' capital.

On that note, the chain has survived fierce adversity stemming from scandals and fraud before, and it will probably survive more in the future. The participants in its project ecosystem aren't going to go away simply because other unrelated projects were illegitimate. Nor are investors going to defect their capital to competing blockchains so long as those competitors are pricier to transact on, and significantly slower than Solana.

And if Solana ends up being held by the government in a national crypto reserve, that would help to support its value significantly for the foreseeable future.

That's before even mentioning the positive impact of other near-term catalysts, like the potential approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holding Solana in the U.S., which would increase trading volume substantially and interlink the chain more closely with the traditional financial system.

There's little reason to expect any major short-term bearish catalysts at the moment, especially considering that the much-feared supply unlocks have had no discernible impact on the token's price.

So Solana is definitely worth buying on the dip. The wash-out of the meme coin market might even be a favorable driver if it lasts, as it means that there's more room for attention to flow to more serious projects on the chain, particularly in decentralized finance (DeFi) and growth segments like infrastructure for operating AI agents. Just keep your focus on the long term if you choose to invest right now. There's a lot of change in the air, and the biggest guarantee for the next few months is that high volatility will reign.

Should you invest $1,000 in Solana right now?

Before you buy stock in Solana, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Solana wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $699,020!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.