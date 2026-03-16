Solana Spotlight: Why This Top-10 Token Surged More Than 7% Today

Key Points

Market-driven sentiment has begun to improve, and Solana has been a key beneficiary of this shift.

A range of token-specific catalysts continue to drive outsized interest in Solana, given its robust fundamentals.

This token remains a key digital asset long-term investors may want to pay attention to, particularly during rallies such as these.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has become an integral part of the overall cryptocurrency sector, providing underlying infrastructure that's among the most efficient and cost-effective for users and developers. As such, the network's native hybrid proof-of-stake and proof-of-history design is one I think should continue to drive solid investment over the long term as the crypto market develops.

It appears many market participants are leaning toward my bullish long-term view, as Solana's token price has surged 7.7% over the past 24 hours as of 5:15 p.m. ET. Let's dive into the key catalysts taking this pivotal layer-1 network higher today.

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Why is Solana on a tear today?

A 7.7% move over any 24 hours is significant. And while around half of this return can be attributed to broad-based market factors (the overall crypto market has appreciated by around 3.6% over the past day), it's also true that Solana is among the best-performing top-10 digital assets today.

There are good reasons for this outperformance. For one, capital inflows into spot ETFs and the Solana ecosystem more broadly have been noted over recent weeks, with Solana's total value locked (TVL), a key measure of liquidity within a blockchain network, surging 25% month over the past month. That's an impressive move and suggests that speculative interest in this token is returning.

I think the recent daily volatility in Solana's token price reflects market participants repricing an already-busy network, where usage, developer activity, and decentralized application launches remain robust. So long as we see this market-based sentiment continue to improve, Solana is a top token and could have among the most upside in this sector. It's a core holding of mine, and I'm not selling.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

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Chris MacDonald has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.