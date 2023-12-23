Solana (SOL) Flips XRP and BNB to Become 4th Largest Crypto 

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

Solana (SOL) price has finally reclaimed the coveted $100 territory, hitting a daily peak of $104 on Saturday, Dec 23.

SOL market capitalization has now leapfrogged Ripple (XRP) and Binance Coin (BNB) to become 4th most valuable crypto asset.

The latest price upswing could trigger a paradigm shift in the crypto industry ahead of 2023.

Solana’s (SOL) price finally flipped the $100 milestone on Saturday, Dec 23, extending its blistering H2 2023 growth performance. The latest price upswing means that the majority of the investors that aped in on the SOL price rally this month are now holding significant gains.

Will Solana emerge as the top destination for crypto capital inflow for new entrants in 2024?

SOLANA Hits $44 Billion Market Cap, Flips XRP and BNB in the Same Week

Solana grabbed media headlines on Saturday as it’s price crossed the milestone $100 territory. Furthermore, the acclaimed “Ethereum-killer’s” latest price upswing has triggered a significant shifts in the broader crypto market power rankings.

A closer look at the global crypto market capitalization charts shows that SOL has now leapfrogged both Ripple (XRP) and Binance coin (BNB) to become the 4th largest crypto asset.

Solana (SOL) Market Capitalization Crosses $44 billion Source: CoinmarketCap

Solana stated the week in 6th place with a market capitalization of $29.08 billion of Dec 18 according to Santiment data. The latest upswing sent SOL price to $104 with the market cap also crossing $44 billion.

Solana Could Emerge Top Destination for Capital Inflows in 2024

Solana (SOL) Market Cap vs XRP and BNB, Dec 2023. | Source: Santiment

As seen in the chart above, Solana market capitalization (blue trend-line) eclipsed both XRP ($33.45 billion) and BNB ($41.13) respectively this week.

While both BNB and XRP recorded significant gains this week, Solana’s 54% boost between Dec 18 and Dec 23 was a far superior performance.

The market capitalization financial metric, tracks the total value of the total circulating supply of a particular cryptocurrency. Solana overtaking XRP and BNB could now trigger a paradigm shift in the crypto industry.

Investors often seek to lean into top charting assets for reliability and lesser volatility. Hence, if it can hold on to the 4th position for the long-term, it could emerge a leading destination for crypto investment in 2024.

Considering that the imminent Spot Crypto ETF approvals could open the doors to new institution interest in cryptocurrencies, this could be perfect timing for Solana to attract lopsided capital inflows.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.