Solana Price Predictions: What Will Melania Trump Mean for the SOL Crypto?

Some surprising news is circulating around the non-fungible token (NFT) community. Today, former first lady Melania Trump announced that she would be releasing an NFT collection titled “Melania’s Vision.” The collection will feature watercolor art by Marc-Antoine Coulon that “embodies Mrs. Trump’s cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire.” Interested investors can buy the NFTs with Solana (CCC:SOL-USD), which has caused many to seek out Solana price predictions today.

So, what else do investors need to know about this new NFT collection and what it means for Solana?

Well, each NFT will be sold for 1 SOL, which is currently priced at $182 per token. However, payments will be accepted with both the SOL crypto and credit card payments through MoonPay. Additionally, the collection will be available from Dec. 16 to Dec. 31., and a portion of the proceeds will go toward assisting children aging out of the foster care system.

In response to the news, Melania commented:

“I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative. Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community.”

Currently, Solana is the fifth-largest cryptocurrency based on market capitalization. The token has risen by 5% today as investors wrap their heads around this news. Zooming out further, the SOL crypto has gained a massive 9,790% since the start of the year.

With another prominent public figure joining the NFT craze, crypto enthusiasts are more curious than ever about Solana price predictions. Let’s take a look.

Solana Price Predictions: How High Can Melania Trump Take SOL?

Wallet Investor has a 2026 price prediction of $2287.04. Impressively, this represents an upside of 1,157% from current prices. This prediction is based on technical analysis and trend lines. In the short term, Wallet Investor states that overall sentiment surrounding the SOL crypto is extremely bearish.

CoinPriceForecast has a 2026 price prediction of $830. This prediction implies an upside of 356%. CoinPriceForecast’s prediction is based on “machine learning techniques” that take into account media news, liquidity, coin events and volume.

Digitalcoin has a 2026 price prediction of $651.04. Indeed, this prediction represents an upside of 257%. Digitalcoin’s proprietary Solana Price Prediction indicator is also currently flashing signals of a buy rating.

Long Forecast has a 2025 price prediction of $493. This represents an upside of 171%. The prediction is based on “mathematical and statistical methods of prediction” that take into account algorithmic trading activity, cyclic recurrences and significant crypto events.

