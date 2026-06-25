Solana Just Had Its Biggest Week Ever in This 1 Key Segment. Is It Worth Buying?

Key Points

Solana was the blockchain with the most tokenized asset trading volume by far last week.

Its long-running focus on scaling and throughput is a big part of why it's a leader in that segment.

The tokenized shares of one company in particular drove its volume recently.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

A blockchain just took 95% of the on-chain tokenized equities market in one week, with nearly $1.3 billion in tokenized stock trading volume flowing through its infrastructure.

That chain is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and its success in the tokenized equities segment is probably just getting started.

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This is a proof of concept for more activity in the future

High speed and low fees are Solana's calling cards, and tokenized stocks are where those capabilities shine. Last week's $1.3 billion in trading volume for tokenized stocks topped the volume of every other network combined. As of June 23, the chain's total value of tokenized stocks was around $395.2 million.

The surge in trading volume came from an event you've probably heard of. Space Exploration Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) on June 12 also saw the launch of at least three versions of tokenized SpaceX shares on the Solana blockchain that day, each issued by a different ecosystem project. Those shares alone made up about half of the network's tokenized stock trading volume. Before that, Solana led on-chain tokenized equity volume for 54 consecutive weeks (and counting). However, the magnitude of last week's surge was unmistakably a SpaceX-related phenomenon.

For reference, the entire on-chain tokenized stock segment is worth about $1.6 billion in total tradeable value. So the prize for taking that entire portion of the market isn't necessarily huge, though it's growing quite rapidly over time. Last year around this time, there were only about $317.1 million in tradeable tokenized stocks across all of the crypto sector.

What would make this coin worth buying

The network's infrastructure is heading the right way to capture a larger share of the tokenized equity market. The Alpenglow upgrade slated to launch in late 2026 aims to push transaction finality toward a fraction of a second. It's built to preserve the chain's edges in low costs and high throughput as institutional capital inflows scale.

Given that Solana's price is down 44% so far this year, the coin is not priced at a premium. The ongoing crypto bear market will likely help to ensure that this continues to be the case for at least a while longer.

Being cheaper than before and having a technology catalyst on the horizon do not make Solana a buy, even when considering its positioning in tokenized equities. The chances of the coin's price falling further are simply too high to be jumping into an investment at the moment, even if the main driver for that is the challenging macro environment.

Nonetheless, if Solana can continue to gain share in tokenized stocks while also building out the advantages that let it build that share despite the competition, it'll be a major point in its favor as an investment.

Patient investors may want to keep it on their radar.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.