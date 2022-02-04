Solana Hack Wipes Out $320 Million Dollars of Wealth

Wormhole, a bridge linking the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, lost over $320 million on Wednesday afternoon to an apparent hack.

Bridges are necessary in the cryptocurrency ecosystem because holders of crypto tend to operate within multiple blockchain ecosystems. Wormhole enables users to move their tokens and NFTs between Solana and Ethereum, two of the fastest-growing rivals to Bitcoin. Wormhole functions by having two smart contracts, one on each chain.

“The $320 million hack on Wormhole Bridge highlights the growing trend of attacks against blockchains protocols,” said CertiK co-founder Ronghui Gu. “This attack is sounding the alarms of growing concern around security on the blockchain.”

The DeFi space has navigated hacks in the past, with a $600 million Poly Network crypto heist happening last year. Some experts think that this latest hack could push Solana’s price all the way down to $50. Prior to the hack, the currency was over $100.

