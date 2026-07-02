Solana Fell 13% in 30 Days. History Says Relief Could Be on the Way.

Key Points

June was a bad month for Solana.

There are a few bearish headwinds blustering.

History suggests that the rest of the summer will still probably not be as bad as June.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is limping into the back half of 2026 in rough shape, falling close to 13% over the 30 days ending on June 29, and 53% over the last 12 months.

That's the bad news. The good news could be right around the corner. Here's what history suggests might happen next.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Could this be a jubilant July?

The months that follow June have often done some heavy lifting for Solana's holders.

While June has been a down month in all but two instances, the coin's performance in July exhibits the opposite. In all six prior Julys in Solana's lifetime, its performance was strongly positive, with a median return of 21.4%. Whether it was breaking a multi-month downtrend or simply bouncing back from a modest decline, it made no difference; the coin's price went up.

For the rest of the summer, per the data, Augusts are split evenly, with three featuring strong rallies and three featuring brutal collapses of 20% or more. And September has been positive in all but Solana's first year, gaining a median of 6.8%. So the pattern of seasonality -- as much as it's necessary to take such patterns with a big grain of salt -- indicates that Solana's painful downtrend may soon reverse.

Still, as tidy as the data look, five or six observations make up a very small sample. Seasonality itself isn't something you should rely on to time your investing; it's a dubious practice and no substitute for an investment thesis.

Why this particular summer might break the pattern

In short, despite Solana's past performance, the macro environment is moving the wrong way for risk assets.

At the Federal Reserve's June 17 meeting, rates held steady, but futures markets are now pricing in a quarter-point hike on the way as soon as October. If inflation continues to exceed the Fed's target, more hikes could follow. And when rates rise, liquidity drops, which ultimately starves risky assets like cryptocurrencies of the fuel they need to rally.

Furthermore, capital is rotating away from crypto rather than toward it. AI has driven a new boom in memory stocks and semiconductor stocks, pulling marginal dollars into chip manufacturers and big initial public offerings (IPOs). Moreover, spot Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have attracted $1.1 billion in cumulative net inflows since their October 2025 launch, yet the coin still made its fresh 2026 lows on June 6.

So, even with Solana's historical performance in July, it's not currently a screaming buy. If you hold it, keep holding it. If you're looking to add to your position for the purpose of long-term holding, there's a small buying opportunity here, but don't bet the farm on Solana.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

Before you buy stock in Solana, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Solana wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $400,101!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,212,683!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 911% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 2, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.