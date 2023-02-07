Solamere V Investment Cuts Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT)

Fintel reports that Solamere V Investment has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.70MM shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. Class A (VVNT). This represents 4.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 10.83MM shares and 5.19% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.67% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. is $10.81. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.67% from its latest reported closing price of $11.97.

The projected annual revenue for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. is $1,777MM, an increase of 8.64%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.67.

Fund Sentiment

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vivint Smart Home, Inc.. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VVNT is 0.1481%, an increase of 80.1924%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 156,832K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 99,889,464 shares representing 46.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 25,160,560 shares representing 11.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nordwand Advisors holds 3,960,478 shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,069,159 shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100,932 shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVNT by 101.68% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 1,750,002 shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702,762 shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVNT by 105.43% over the last quarter.

Vivint Smart Home Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

