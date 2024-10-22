News & Insights

Stocks

Sol Strategies Secures $10M Credit Facility

October 22, 2024 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc (TSE:HODL) has released an update.

Sol Strategies Inc. has secured a CAD $10 million unsecured revolving credit facility from its Chairman, Antanas Guoga, to support its operations and investments within the Solana blockchain ecosystem. This loan underscores confidence in Sol Strategies’ growth potential and offers the company enhanced financial flexibility for its strategic objectives.

For further insights into TSE:HODL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.