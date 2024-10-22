Sol Strategies Secures $10M Credit Facility

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc (TSE:HODL) has released an update.

Sol Strategies Inc. has secured a CAD $10 million unsecured revolving credit facility from its Chairman, Antanas Guoga, to support its operations and investments within the Solana blockchain ecosystem. This loan underscores confidence in Sol Strategies’ growth potential and offers the company enhanced financial flexibility for its strategic objectives.

