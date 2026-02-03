Sol Strategies (MUN:1X0) Price Target Decreased by 83.43% to 3.15

The average one-year price target for Sol Strategies (MUN:1X0) has been revised to 3,15 € / share. This is a decrease of 83.43% from the prior estimate of 19,03 € dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,12 € to a high of 3,25 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 275.58% from the latest reported closing price of 0,84 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sol Strategies. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2,300.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1X0 is 0.01%, an increase of 435.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22,931.73% to 950K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 250K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors holds 247K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company.

Lighthouse Investment Partners holds 118K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 78K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

Murchinson holds 68K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

