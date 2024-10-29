News & Insights

Sol Strategies Grants Stock Options, Expands Solana Investments

October 29, 2024 — 05:42 pm EDT

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc (TSE:HODL) has released an update.

Sol Strategies Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., has announced the grant of 279,500 stock options to a company director, allowing them to purchase shares at a price of $2.02 each. The company, listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focuses on investments in the Solana blockchain and ecosystem, providing shareholders indirect access to decentralized finance.

