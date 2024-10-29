Sol Strategies Grants Stock Options, Expands Solana Investments

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc (TSE:HODL) has released an update.

Sol Strategies Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., has announced the grant of 279,500 stock options to a company director, allowing them to purchase shares at a price of $2.02 each. The company, listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focuses on investments in the Solana blockchain and ecosystem, providing shareholders indirect access to decentralized finance.

For further insights into TSE:HODL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.