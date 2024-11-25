News & Insights

Stocks

Sol Strategies Completes Acquisition of Blockchain Validators

November 25, 2024 — 08:11 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc (TSE:HODL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sol Strategies Inc. has completed the acquisition of Cogent Crypto’s blockchain validators, enhancing its capacity and staking revenue. This strategic move increases Sol Strategies’ total delegated SOL to over 941,224, valued at CAD $336 million, and is expected to boost its yearly net income significantly.

For further insights into TSE:HODL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.