Sol Strategies Completes Acquisition of Blockchain Validators

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc (TSE:HODL) has released an update.
Sol Strategies Inc. has completed the acquisition of Cogent Crypto’s blockchain validators, enhancing its capacity and staking revenue. This strategic move increases Sol Strategies’ total delegated SOL to over 941,224, valued at CAD $336 million, and is expected to boost its yearly net income significantly.
