Sol Strategies Boosts Assets with Key Acquisition

November 25, 2024 — 08:11 pm EST

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc (TSE:HODL) has released an update.

Sol Strategies Inc. has completed its acquisition of Cogent Crypto’s blockchain validators, significantly boosting its validator capacity and staking revenue. This move increases the assets delegated to its Solana validators and promises substantial yearly net income, enhancing shareholder value. The acquisition marks an important step in solidifying Sol Strategies’ role in the Solana ecosystem.

