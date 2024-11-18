News & Insights

Sol Strategies Acquires High-Performance Validators

November 18, 2024 — 11:38 am EST

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc (TSE:HODL) has released an update.

Sol Strategies Inc., previously known as Cypherpunk Holdings, has announced the acquisition of four high-performance validators from Cogent Crypto to enhance their staking operations on the Solana blockchain. This acquisition is set to significantly increase Sol Strategies’ SOL delegation, potentially boosting their earnings through validation commissions. By integrating Cogent Crypto’s reliable infrastructure, Sol Strategies aims to drive growth and support decentralized finance.

