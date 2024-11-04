News & Insights

SOL Global Shifts Focus to Solana Investments

November 04, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

SOL Global Investments (TSE:SOL) has released an update.

SOL Global Investments is shifting its investment strategy to focus on the Solana blockchain, following a successful exit from Core Scientific Inc. The company aims to capitalize on Solana’s rapid transaction speeds and low fees, aligning with its vision to drive growth in decentralized finance and digital innovation. This strategic move highlights SOL Global’s commitment to advancing blockchain ecosystems and AI technologies.

