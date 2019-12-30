Sol Gel's acne cream reduces marks in late-stage studies

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Sol Gel Technologies Ltd SLGL.O said on Monday its lead acne drug candidate, Twyneo, met the main goal of reducing marks in two late-stage studies.

Twyneo is a once-daily topical non-antibiotic cream containing a fixed-dose combination of encapsulated benzoyl peroxide and tretinoin.

Acne is a common skin disease that affects about 40 million to 50 million people in the United States, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

