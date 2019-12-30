US Markets

Sol Gel's acne cream reduces marks in late-stage studies

Contributors
Trisha Roy Reuters
Shivani Singh Reuters
Published

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd said on Monday its lead acne drug candidate, Twyneo, met the main goal of reducing marks in two late-stage studies.

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Sol Gel Technologies Ltd SLGL.O said on Monday its lead acne drug candidate, Twyneo, met the main goal of reducing marks in two late-stage studies.

Twyneo is a once-daily topical non-antibiotic cream containing a fixed-dose combination of encapsulated benzoyl peroxide and tretinoin.

Acne is a common skin disease that affects about 40 million to 50 million people in the United States, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular