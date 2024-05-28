Sol-Gel Technologies Faces NASDAQ Non-Compliance

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) has released an update.

Sol-Gel Technologies, an Israel-based dermatology company, has been notified by NASDAQ that its share price has fallen below the $1 minimum bid price requirement for 33 consecutive business days. The company remains listed and has 180 days, until November 18, 2024, to regain compliance. Sol-Gel is monitoring its share price and exploring options to correct the deficiency.

For further insights into SLGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.