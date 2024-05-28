News & Insights

Sol-Gel Technologies Faces NASDAQ Non-Compliance

May 28, 2024 — 10:06 am EDT

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) has released an update.

Sol-Gel Technologies, an Israel-based dermatology company, has been notified by NASDAQ that its share price has fallen below the $1 minimum bid price requirement for 33 consecutive business days. The company remains listed and has 180 days, until November 18, 2024, to regain compliance. Sol-Gel is monitoring its share price and exploring options to correct the deficiency.

