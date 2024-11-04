News & Insights

Sol-Gel Technologies Appoints Interim CEO and Approves New Incentive Plan

November 04, 2024 — 11:27 am EST

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) has released an update.

Sol-Gel Technologies has announced the appointment of Mr. Moshe Arkin as interim CEO, effective January 2025, alongside his role as Executive Chairman. Additionally, the company has approved a new 2024 Employees Share Incentive Plan, signaling a strategic move to bolster leadership and employee engagement. These developments could influence investor interest as the company navigates its future plans.

