Sol-Gel Technologies Appoints Interim CEO and Approves New Incentive Plan

Sol-Gel Technologies has announced the appointment of Mr. Moshe Arkin as interim CEO, effective January 2025, alongside his role as Executive Chairman. Additionally, the company has approved a new 2024 Employees Share Incentive Plan, signaling a strategic move to bolster leadership and employee engagement. These developments could influence investor interest as the company navigates its future plans.

