Sol-Gel Technologies And Mayne Pharma Sign U.S. Rights Agreement For EPSOLAY And TWYNEO

(RTTNews) - Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL), Thursday announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with a subsidiary of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (MYX) for the sale and exclusive U.S. rights to EPSOLAY and TWYNEO, two FDA-approved topical dermatology treatments.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sol-Gel will receive $16 million in two tranches—$10 million in Q2 2025 and $6 million in Q4 2025.

The company expects the proceeds to extend its cash runway into the first quarter of 2027, supporting the completion of its ongoing Phase III clinical trial of SGT-610 for Gorlin syndrome.

The transaction follows a mutual termination of Sol-Gel's previous U.S. commercialization agreement with Galderma, and enables Sol-Gel to refocus its efforts on advancing its innovative pipeline, particularly SGT-610, which has the potential to become the first preventive treatment for basal cell carcinomas or BCCs in patients with Gorlin syndrome.

"We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Mayne Pharma, which we believe strengthens our financial position and allows us to prioritize our most promising assets," said Mori Arkin, Chairman and CEO of Sol-Gel Technologies.

He further added that, "Our Phase III trial for SGT-610 is progressing well, with over 80 percent of patients enrolled. We expect to report top-line results in the fourth quarter of 2026, and the market opportunity for this indication is estimated between $400 and $500 million annually in the U.S. alone."

EPSOLAY is approved for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults, while TWYNEO is indicated for acne vulgaris and is the first U.S.-approved combination of encapsulated tretinoin and benzoyl peroxide.

Both products use Sol-Gel's patented silica-based microencapsulation technology to enhance tolerability and efficacy.

Sol-Gel is also pursuing international licensing agreements for EPSOLAY and TWYNEO, with several partnerships already finalized and more in advanced negotiations.

In parallel, Sol-Gel continues clinical development of SGT-210, a topical erlotinib formulation for Darier disease, a rare skin disorder.

A Phase 1b trial is currently ongoing, with 50 percent of patients completed. If successful, the company anticipates filing a Phase 2 IND by Q2 2025.

Currently, SLGL is trading at $0.47 down by 6.37 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.