Sokoman Minerals Seeks Warrant Extension Approval

Sokoman Minerals Corp (TSE:SIC) has released an update.

Sokoman Minerals Corp is seeking regulatory approval to extend the term of nearly 27 million warrants by 12 months, maintaining the exercise price at CAD$0.13. This move aligns with the company’s strategic focus on its gold projects in Newfoundland and its recent collaboration with Benton Resources and Piedmont Lithium Inc. to explore promising mineral opportunities.

