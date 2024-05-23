News & Insights

Sokoman Minerals Reports High-Grade Gold Intercepts

May 23, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

Sokoman Minerals Corp (TSE:SIC) has released an update.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. has announced significant gold assay results from their winter 2024 drilling program at the Moosehead Gold Project, including a standout intercept of 10.25 meters grading 84.69 g/t gold. These results are part of the company’s exploration efforts at the 552 Zone and Footwall Splay area, in conjunction with a new agreement with Novamera Inc. to potentially use advanced drilling technology for bulk sampling.

