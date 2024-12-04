Sokoman Minerals Announces New Funding Initiatives

Sokoman Minerals Corp (TSE:SIC) has released an update.
Sokoman Minerals Corp. is launching a non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares to raise up to CAD$1.5 million, with additional non-flow-through share financing for up to CAD$250,000. The proceeds will be used for Canadian exploration expenses, providing potential tax benefits to investors.
