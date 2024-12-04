News & Insights

Stocks

Sokoman Minerals Announces New Funding Initiatives

December 04, 2024 — 02:04 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sokoman Minerals Corp (TSE:SIC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is launching a non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares to raise up to CAD$1.5 million, with additional non-flow-through share financing for up to CAD$250,000. The proceeds will be used for Canadian exploration expenses, providing potential tax benefits to investors.

For further insights into TSE:SIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.