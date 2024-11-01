News & Insights

Sojitz Unveils Strategic Share Buyback Progress

November 01, 2024

Sojitz (JP:2768) has released an update.

Sojitz Corporation has announced the progress of its share repurchase program, having bought back 1,653,600 shares for approximately 5.5 billion JPY in October 2024. The company plans to repurchase up to 6.5 million shares by March 2025, with a total purchase price capped at 25 billion JPY. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital efficiency.

