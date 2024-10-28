News & Insights

Sojitz Boosts Investment in Australian Energy Subsidiary

October 28, 2024 — 12:22 am EDT

Sojitz (JP:2768) has released an update.

Sojitz Corporation has made an additional investment in its subsidiary, Sojitz Energy Solution Australia Pty Ltd, to expand its energy conservation services in Australia. This investment of AUD 70 million elevates SOESAU to a specified subsidiary status within Sojitz’s portfolio. The move aligns with Sojitz’s strategy to enhance its energy business footprint internationally.

