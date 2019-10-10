SOJA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

Markets
In trading on Thursday, shares of Southern Company (the) Series 2015a 6.25% Junior S (Symbol: SOJA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.16, changing hands as low as $25.97 per share. Southern Company (the) Series 2015a 6.25% Junior S shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOJA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOJA's low point in its 52 week range is $24.85 per share, with $26.8199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.00.

