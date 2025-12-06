Soitec (XTRA:SOH1) Price Target Decreased by 15.88% to 45.37

The average one-year price target for Soitec (XTRA:SOH1) has been revised to 45,37 € / share. This is a decrease of 15.88% from the prior estimate of 53,93 € dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20,23 € to a high of 138,81 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.08% from the latest reported closing price of 26,52 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Soitec. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 19.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOH1 is 0.05%, an increase of 44.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.96% to 2,955K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 977K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 366K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares , representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOH1 by 26.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 228K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOH1 by 5.60% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 216K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 179K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOH1 by 26.98% over the last quarter.

