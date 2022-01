Jan 26 (Reuters) - French semiconductor company Soitec said on Wednesday it was determined to "ensure a successful implementation of its succession plan" as it posted a 40% jump in third-quarter revenue.

The company appointed a new CEO last week, a decision described as "incomprehensible" by the executive committee, given the progress made by current CEO Paul Boudre. (Reporting by Kate Entringer in Gdansk; Editing by Jan Harvey) ((kate.entringer@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: SOITEC RESULTS/ (URGENT)

