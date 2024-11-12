News & Insights

Sohu’s Revenue Boosted by Online Gaming

November 12, 2024 — 10:43 am EST

Sohu (SOHU) has released an update.

Sohu.com reported a 5% year-over-year increase in total revenues for the third quarter of 2024, driven primarily by a strong performance in the online gaming sector, despite a quarterly decline. While brand advertising revenues fell, Sohu’s strategic focus on enhancing user engagement and monetization has helped mitigate losses, resulting in a net loss of $16 million, an improvement from the previous quarter.

SOHU

