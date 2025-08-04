Markets
Sohu.com Q2 Net Loss Narrows, Revenues Down; Sees Sequentially Wider Net Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Chinese internet company Sohu.com Ltd (SOHU) on Monday reported a narrower net loss in its second quarter amid lower revenues.

Looking ahead, for the third quarter, Sohu estimates net loss attributable to the company, on a reported and adjusted basis, to be between $25 million and $35 million.

Marketing services revenues would be between $14 million and $15 million, an annual decrease of 20 percent to 25 percent. Online game revenues would be between $107 million and $117 millio, an annual decrease of 8 percent to 16 percent.

In the second quarter, net loss attributable was $20 million, compared with a net loss of $38 million a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, prior year's net loss was $34 million.

Total revenues were $126.27 million, down 27 percent from $172.33 million last year.

Marketing services revenues were $16 million, down 21 percent year-over-year, and online game revenues were $106 million, down 28 percent.

For PC games, total average monthly active user accounts or MAU grew 6 percent year-over-year to 2.3 million. For mobile games, total average MAU were 1.9 million, a decrease of 60 percent from last year.

