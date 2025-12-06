Sohu.com Limited - Depositary Receipt (SOHU) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Sohu.com Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:SOHU) has been revised to $21.42 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of $19.38 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.13% from the latest reported closing price of $15.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sohu.com Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOHU is 0.32%, an increase of 15.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.81% to 11,925K shares. The put/call ratio of SOHU is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 2,893K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,317K shares , representing a decrease of 14.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOHU by 57.43% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 2,220K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 949K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOHU by 3.78% over the last quarter.

Maso Capital Partners holds 906K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 856K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOHU by 13.65% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.