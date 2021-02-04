Sohu.com Turns To Profit In Q4; Sees Sequentially Lower Profit In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sohu.com Limited (SOHU), China-based online media, video, search and gaming business group, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter attributable net income was $43.49 million, compared to last year's net loss of $17.10 million.

Net income from continuing operations was $47 million, compared to a net loss of $29 million a year ago.

Earnings from continuing operations per ADS was $1.18, compared to loss of $0.75 last year.

Adjusted attributable net income from continuing operations was $53 million, compared to prior year's loss of $6 million.

Total revenues were $253.24 million, up 34 percent from prior year's $188.71 million. Revenues grew 60 percent sequentially.

Online game revenues increased 49 percent, while online advertising revenues decreased 23 percent.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter of 2021, Sohu estimates attributable net income from continuing operations to be between $1 million and $11 million, and adjusted net income from continuing operations to be between $5 million and $15 million.

Brand advertising revenues would be between $27 million and $32 million, an annual increase of 5 percent to 25 percent.

Online game revenues would be between $137 million and $147 million, an annual increase of 3 percent to 10 percent.

