Sohu.com Turns To Profit In Q3, Revenues Climb; Sees Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chinese online media, video, gaming and search business group Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) reported Monday that its third-quarter net income attributable to the company was $834.20 million or $21.06 per share, compared to last year's loss of $29.56 million or $0.75 last year.

Net income from continuing operations attributable was $12 million or $0.31 per ADS, compared to a net loss of $15 million or $0.39 in 2020.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable was $17 million or $0.44 per ADS, compared with a net loss of $7 million a year ago.

Total revenues were $216 million, up 37 percent year-over-year from $157.90 million last year.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter of 2021, Sohu estimates net loss attributable between $3 million and $13 million, and adjusted net loss attributable between nil and $10 million.

Brand advertising revenues are expected to be between $28 million and $31 million, an annual decrease of 26 percent to 33 percent.

Online game revenues would be between $140 million and $150 million, an annual decrease of 23 percent to 29 percent.

