Sohu.com (SOHU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Sohu.com SOHU reported third-quarter 2019 non-GAAP loss of 55 cents per share, much narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.23 and year-ago quarter’s loss of 60 cents.
Revenues were up 8.6% year over year to $482.3 million. On a constant-currency basis, revenues grew 12% year over year.
The year-over-year growth in both top and bottom lines was driven by improved performance of the company’s online game and search businesses, and cost-saving initiatives in Sohu Media and Sohu Video segments.
Following third-quarter results, there was no noticeable movement in Sohu shares. Notably, the stock has plunged 35.1% year to date against the industry's growth of 7.1%.
Year-to-Date Performance
Top-Line Details
Total online advertising revenues increased 7.2% year over year to $334.5 million.
Brand advertising revenues in the reported quarter fell 18.7% on a year-over-year basis to $46.3 million.
Sohu.com Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Sohu.com Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sohu.com Inc. Quote
Search and search-related revenues improved 13% year over year to $288.2 million. Online game revenues of $108 million grew 12.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Meanwhile, other revenues declined 10.6% year over year to $39.8 million.
Media Portal and Video revenues were $25 million and $22 million, respectively.
Sogou’s SOGO revenues increased 14% year over year to $350 million.
Sogou’s search and mobile keyboard integrated with AI technology witnessed healthy growth. Sogou Mobile Keyboard daily active users (DAUs) reached 464 million, up 14% year over year. Notably, Sogou maintained its position as the “second-largest search engine” based in China. Meanwhile, Sogou Mobile Keyboard continues to be the “third largest Chinese mobile app” on expanding user base.
Changyou’s CYOU revenues improved 9% year over year to $111 million. Apart from solid performance by TLBB PC and the Legacy TLBB mobile titles, TLBB Honor — a new mobile game launched during the quarter — performed well during the quarter.
Margins
Non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter expanded 160 bps on a year-over-year basis to 47.9%.
Online advertising non-GAAP gross margin rose 490 bps on a year-over-year basis to 37.1%.
Brand advertising business margin expanded 830 bps on a year-over-year basis to 30.9%. Moreover, non-GAAP gross margin of the search and search-related business in the reported quarter grew 380 bps to 38.1%. However, online games non-GAAP gross margin contracted 70 bps to 17.6%.
Non-GAAP operating expenses were $215 million, down 10.5% year over year.
Sohu’s non-GAAP operating income was $16 million. The company reported an operating loss of $34.6 million in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet
As of Sep 30, 2019, Sohu’s cash and cash equivalents (and short-term investments) came in at $1.563 billion compared with $1.698 billion as of Jun 30.
Fourth-Quarter Guidance
Sohu expects total revenues between $435 million and $470 million.
Brand Advertising revenues are anticipated in the range of $40-$45 million, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 21-30%.
Online game revenues are expected in the band of $95-$105 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 1-12%.
Sogou revenues are projected to be $290-$310 million, implying a year-over-year increase of 3-4%.
Non-GAAP net loss is expected between 30 cents and 55 cents per ADS.
Zacks Rank & Another Key Pick
Sohu.com currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Another top-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is NetEase NTES, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NetEase is set to report third-quarter 2019 results on Nov 20.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
NetEase, Inc. (NTES): Free Stock Analysis Report
Changyou.com Limited (CYOU): Free Stock Analysis Report
Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU): Free Stock Analysis Report
Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR (SOGO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.