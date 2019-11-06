Sohu.com (SOHU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Sohu.com SOHU reported third-quarter 2019 non-GAAP loss of 55 cents per share, much narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.23 and year-ago quarter’s loss of 60 cents.



Revenues were up 8.6% year over year to $482.3 million. On a constant-currency basis, revenues grew 12% year over year.



The year-over-year growth in both top and bottom lines was driven by improved performance of the company’s online game and search businesses, and cost-saving initiatives in Sohu Media and Sohu Video segments.



Following third-quarter results, there was no noticeable movement in Sohu shares. Notably, the stock has plunged 35.1% year to date against the industry's growth of 7.1%.

Top-Line Details



Total online advertising revenues increased 7.2% year over year to $334.5 million.



Brand advertising revenues in the reported quarter fell 18.7% on a year-over-year basis to $46.3 million.



Search and search-related revenues improved 13% year over year to $288.2 million. Online game revenues of $108 million grew 12.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Meanwhile, other revenues declined 10.6% year over year to $39.8 million.



Media Portal and Video revenues were $25 million and $22 million, respectively.



Sogou’s SOGO revenues increased 14% year over year to $350 million.



Sogou’s search and mobile keyboard integrated with AI technology witnessed healthy growth. Sogou Mobile Keyboard daily active users (DAUs) reached 464 million, up 14% year over year. Notably, Sogou maintained its position as the “second-largest search engine” based in China. Meanwhile, Sogou Mobile Keyboard continues to be the “third largest Chinese mobile app” on expanding user base.



Changyou’s CYOU revenues improved 9% year over year to $111 million. Apart from solid performance by TLBB PC and the Legacy TLBB mobile titles, TLBB Honor — a new mobile game launched during the quarter — performed well during the quarter.



Margins



Non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter expanded 160 bps on a year-over-year basis to 47.9%.



Online advertising non-GAAP gross margin rose 490 bps on a year-over-year basis to 37.1%.



Brand advertising business margin expanded 830 bps on a year-over-year basis to 30.9%. Moreover, non-GAAP gross margin of the search and search-related business in the reported quarter grew 380 bps to 38.1%. However, online games non-GAAP gross margin contracted 70 bps to 17.6%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $215 million, down 10.5% year over year.



Sohu’s non-GAAP operating income was $16 million. The company reported an operating loss of $34.6 million in the year-ago quarter.



Balance Sheet



As of Sep 30, 2019, Sohu’s cash and cash equivalents (and short-term investments) came in at $1.563 billion compared with $1.698 billion as of Jun 30.



Fourth-Quarter Guidance



Sohu expects total revenues between $435 million and $470 million.



Brand Advertising revenues are anticipated in the range of $40-$45 million, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 21-30%.



Online game revenues are expected in the band of $95-$105 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 1-12%.



Sogou revenues are projected to be $290-$310 million, implying a year-over-year increase of 3-4%.



Non-GAAP net loss is expected between 30 cents and 55 cents per ADS.



Zacks Rank & Another Key Pick



Sohu.com currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Another top-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is NetEase NTES, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NetEase is set to report third-quarter 2019 results on Nov 20.



