Sohu.com (SOHU) Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Top Line Falls

Sohu.com Limited SOHU reported relatively modest first-quarter 2023 results, with the bottom and the top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Declining net sales in Online games induced by the natural fall of older games and lower revenues from Brand advertising led to year-over-year contraction in the top line for the leading provider of online advertising, media and gaming services in China.



However, management is focused on improving user experience and expanding brand influence through incorporating advanced technology to steadily enhance its products, optimize operations, develop high-quality content and improve monetization.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, the company witnessed a net loss of $17.9 million or a loss of 53 cents per ADS against a net income of $2.7 million or 7 cents per ADS in the prior-year quarter. Lower net sales and higher operating expenses are the main drivers behind the net loss.



Non-GAAP net loss stood at $12.6 million or a loss of 37 cents per ADS against a net income of $9.5 million or 26 cents per ADS in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP net loss for the reported quarter was narrower than the consensus estimate of a loss of 50 cents.

Revenues

Revenues in the reported quarter declined to $161.8 million from $193.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Low demand for mobile games and some older PC games hampered revenue growth during the quarter. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $160 million.



Brand advertising revenues declined 5% year over year to $22.5 million from $23.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Revenues from Online Game totaled $129.5 million, down 18% year over year. The downside was caused by sluggish demand for older games like Little Raccoon: Heroes and TLBB PC. Other revenues totaled $9.8 million, down from $11.8 million in the year-ago quarter.



For PC games, the total average monthly active user accounts (MAU) were 2.2 million, up 8% year over year, owing to content updates and the optimization of some older games. Total quarterly aggregate active paying accounts (APA) were 0.9 million, down 4% year over year.



For mobile games, the total average MAU was 1.6 million, down 32% year over year and the total quarterly APA was 0.3 million, down 39% year over year. The decline in Bright Stars and some older games affected this vertical.

Other Details

Quarterly GAAP gross profit was $121.3 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $144.3 million, with gross margin of 75% in both cases. Non-GAAP gross margin for brand advertising business increased to 17% from 2% in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin for online games was flat at 85%.



GAAP operating expenses rose to $139.8 million up 6% from $131.6 million in prior year quarter. Increase in salary and benefit expenses, marketing costs and Changyou licensing fees led to higher operating expenses.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had $525.5 million in cash and cash equivalents with $458.5 million of long-term tax liabilities.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, Brand Advertising revenues are estimated to be in the range of $23-$26 million, which indicates a decrease of 4% year over year. Online game revenues are estimated in the band of $112-$122 million, which signals a reduction of 22% to 29% year over year. Sohu’s non-GAAP net loss is likely to be between $15 million and $25 million. GAAP net loss is projected between $18 million and $28 million.

