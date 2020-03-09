Sohu.com Slips To Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Sohu.com Limited (SOHU), reported that its GAAP net loss attributable to the company for the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$18 million, or US$0.45 per ADS, compared to net income of US$23 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the company for the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$7 million, or US$0.17 per ADS, compared to a net loss of US$51 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were US$490 million, up 5% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter.

Total online advertising revenues, which include revenues from the brand advertising and search and search-related advertising businesses, for the fourth quarter of 2019 were US$316 million, down 5% both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.

For the first quarter of 2020, Sohu expects GAAP net loss attributable to the company to be between US$28 million and US$38 million or US$0.70 - US$0.95 per ADS; Total revenues to be between US$400 million and US$435 million.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the company is expected to be between US$25 million and US$35 million, and non-GAAP loss per ADS to be between US$0.65 and US$0.90.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.