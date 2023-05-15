Sohu.com Sees Loss In Q2 - Update

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Chinese online media company Sohu.com Limited (SOHU), while reporting a loss in its first quarter wih weak revenues, on Monday said it expects second quarter net loss attributable to Sohu.com to be between $18 million and $28 million.

Adjusted net loss attributable to Sohu.com is expected to be between $15 million and $25 million.

The company projects Brand advertising revenues to be between $23 million and $26 million, an annual decrease of 8 percent to an annual increase of 4 percent, and a sequential increase of 2 percent to 15 percent.

Further, online game revenues are expected to be between $112 million and $122 million, an annual decrease of 22 percent to 29 percent, and a sequential decrease of 6 percent to 13 percent.

