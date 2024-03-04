Sohu.com Q4 Net Loss Widens, Revenues Down; Sees Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Sohu.com Limited (SOHU), a Chinese internet service provider, on Monday reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company was $12.62 million, wider than last year's net loss of $7.09 million.

Net loss was $0.37 per American depositary share or ADS, compared with a net loss of $0.21 per share a year ago.

Adjusted net loss attributable was $11 million or $0.32 per ADS, compared with a net loss of $2 million in the prior year.

Total revenues were $141.36 million, down 12 percent from last year's $160.40 million, and down 3 percent sequentially.

Online game revenues were $115 million, a decrease of 5 percent year-over-year. Online advertising revenues decreased 18 percent. Brand advertising revenues were down 30 percent.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, Sohu estimates net loss attributable to be between $26 million and $36 million and adjusted net loss attributable to be between $23 million and $33 million.

Brand advertising revenues would between $15 million and $17 million, an annual decrease of 25 percent to 33 percent. Online game revenues would be between $110 million and $120 million, an annual decrease of 7 percent to 15 percent.

