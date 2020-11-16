Sohu.com Q3 Attributable Net Loss Widens On Weak Revenues; Sees Income In Q4 - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Sohu.com Limited (SOHU), China-based online media, video, search and gaming business group, reported Monday that its third-quarter net loss attributable to the company was $29.56 million, wider than last year's $22.92 million.

Loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com was $0.75, wider than $0.59 a year ago.

On a continuing operations basis, attributable net loss from was $15 million or $0.39 per share, compared with a net loss of $33 million or $0.85 per share last year.

Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to Sohu.com Limited was $7 million, compared with last year's loss of $30 million.

Total revenues were $157.89 million, down 6 percent from prior year's $167.50 million.

Brand advertising revenues were $41 million, down 11 percent year-over-year. Online game revenues were $101 million, down 6 percent year-over-year.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, Sohu estimates net income from continuing operations attributable to be between $10 million and $20 million, and adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable between $15 million and $25 million.

Brand advertising revenues would be between $37 million and $42 million, representing an annual decrease of 11 percent to an increase of 1 percent.

Online game revenues would be between $140 million and $150 million; this implies an annual increase of 6 percent to 14 percent.

